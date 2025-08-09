Open Menu

Rana Urges PTI To Change Attitude For Resolving Political Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:14 AM

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to change

attitude for resolving political issues. The people didn’t respond to the protest call of PTI on August 5, due to undemocratic attitude of the party, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about new call for protest rally on August 14, he said that law enforcement agencies would take action if anyone found involved in violating law and order situation on that important day. The PTI should review the policy and avoid politics of agitation, he stated. To a question, he said that punishment was given to those found involved in May 9, riots.

Commenting on coalition partners, he said coalition partners are satisfied with government’s efforts made for

economic stability in the country.

