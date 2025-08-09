NA Speaker Condemns Israeli Cabinet’s Approval Of Gaza Occupation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli cabinet’s approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal for military occupation in Gaza, describing it as a grave violation of international norms and wholly unacceptable in light of the ongoing atrocities against the Palestinian people.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, Speaker Sadiq reiterated the country’s commitment to advocating for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination at all international forums.
He termed Israel’s actions a blatant breach of international law and fundamental human rights and urged the global community to take immediate and decisive steps to halt the aggression.
“The sacrifices of the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom will be written in golden letters in history,” the Speaker stated, adding that the people of Gaza are not alone. Pakistan’s Parliament, government, and people stand united in solidarity with them.
