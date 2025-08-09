Open Menu

NA Speaker Condemns Israeli Cabinet’s Approval Of Gaza Occupation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM

NA Speaker condemns Israeli cabinet’s approval of Gaza occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli cabinet’s approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal for military occupation in Gaza, describing it as a grave violation of international norms and wholly unacceptable in light of the ongoing atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, Speaker Sadiq reiterated the country’s commitment to advocating for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination at all international forums.

He termed Israel’s actions a blatant breach of international law and fundamental human rights and urged the global community to take immediate and decisive steps to halt the aggression.

“The sacrifices of the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom will be written in golden letters in history,” the Speaker stated, adding that the people of Gaza are not alone. Pakistan’s Parliament, government, and people stand united in solidarity with them.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

46 seconds ago
 UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

20 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

28 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

20 minutes ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

20 minutes ago
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

20 minutes ago
 Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D ..

Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

20 minutes ago
 Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

23 minutes ago
 Ready to hold talks with opposition on national is ..

Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

23 minutes ago
 Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan