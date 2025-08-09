Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, has visited Sacheon Air Base in the Republic of Korea.

During the visit, Al-Alawi toured the prototype of the KF-21 aircraft and participated in a joint flight aboard an FA-50 fighter jet alongside General Lee Young- Soo, Chief of Staff of the Korean Air Force. The activity was part of a demonstration showcasing the national capabilities of domestically manufactured Korean aircraft.

The visit forms part of Lieutenant General Al-Alawi’s official visit to the Republic of Korea, undertaken as a member of a high-level Emirati delegation. The programme includes a series of high-level meetings and engagements aimed at enhancing defence cooperation and fostering the exchange of expertise in areas of mutual strategic interest.

Earlier during the visit, Al-Alawi also met with Ahn Gyu-back, Minister of Natonal Defence of the Republic of Korea.