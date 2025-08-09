Open Menu

State Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal Highlights Govt Focus On Comprehensive National Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:14 AM

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal highlights govt focus on comprehensive national growth

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal Das on Friday said that progress on all fronts is the top priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal Das on Friday said that progress on all fronts is the top priority of the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan is flourishing on economic, political, security and diplomatic fronts.

Pakistan emerged as a diplomatically stronger country than India after exposing the false flag operation in Pahalgam, he said.

Pakistan gained global attention for its strength in war, diplomacy and now the economy after securing a trade deal with the United States, he added.

He said the country is now moving toward growth and stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

15 minutes ago
 State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfait ..

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..

23 seconds ago
 Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving po ..

Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues

24 seconds ago
 Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

26 seconds ago
 Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pa ..

Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector

27 seconds ago
 UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

11 minutes ago
 Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, sp ..

Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms

11 minutes ago
 JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce sk ..

JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce

11 minutes ago
 Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight ..

Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks

11 minutes ago
 GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Bu ..

GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt

11 minutes ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan