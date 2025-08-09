State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal highlights govt focus on comprehensive national growth

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal Das on Friday said that progress on all fronts is the top priority of the government

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan is flourishing on economic, political, security and diplomatic fronts.

Pakistan emerged as a diplomatically stronger country than India after exposing the false flag operation in Pahalgam, he said.

Pakistan gained global attention for its strength in war, diplomacy and now the economy after securing a trade deal with the United States, he added.

He said the country is now moving toward growth and stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.