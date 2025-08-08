Open Menu

UAE Leaders Condole With President Of Ghana Over Helicopter Crash Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 10:45 PM

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, over the death of the Ministers of Defence and Environment, Science, and Technology, along with a number of senior Ghanaian officials, following the crash of a military helicopter in the Ashanti Region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables of condolences to President John Dramani Mahama.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Dubai Rashid Ghana Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

43 seconds ago
 UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th r ..

UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop

1 hour ago
 Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gom ..

Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gomal University

2 hours ago
 Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence ..

Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence Day with thalassemia children

2 hours ago
 Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved

Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved

2 hours ago
 "Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government A ..

"Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government Action"

2 hours ago
Romania, Pakistan to strengthen ties in Science, T ..

Romania, Pakistan to strengthen ties in Science, Technology and Innovation

2 hours ago
 Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achi ..

Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achievements, pays homage to natio ..

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under ..

Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under NAP

2 hours ago
 2 arrested for killing citizen

2 arrested for killing citizen

2 hours ago
 AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power pro ..

AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power project phase-II

2 hours ago
 Chairman PPP Bilawal condoles with PM Shehbaz on c ..

Chairman PPP Bilawal condoles with PM Shehbaz on cousin’s demise

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East