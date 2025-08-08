UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, over the death of the Ministers of Defence and Environment, Science, and Technology, along with a number of senior Ghanaian officials, following the crash of a military helicopter in the Ashanti Region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables of condolences to President John Dramani Mahama.