UAE Leaders Condole With President Of Ghana Over Helicopter Crash Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, over the death of the Ministers of Defence and Environment, Science, and Technology, along with a number of senior Ghanaian officials, following the crash of a military helicopter in the Ashanti Region.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables of condolences to President John Dramani Mahama.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop
Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gomal University
Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence Day with thalassemia children
Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved
"Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government Action"
Romania, Pakistan to strengthen ties in Science, Technology and Innovation
Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achievements, pays homage to natio ..
Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under NAP
2 arrested for killing citizen
AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power project phase-II
Chairman PPP Bilawal condoles with PM Shehbaz on cousin’s demise
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims43 seconds ago
-
UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop1 hour ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair4 hours ago
-
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion6 hours ago
-
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July6 hours ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply Project’ for sout ..6 hours ago
-
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept university offers8 hours ago
-
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising8 hours ago
-
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing9 hours ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia9 hours ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 202510 hours ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda10 hours ago