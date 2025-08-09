Open Menu

GPI Delegation Calls On Special Assistant Salma Butt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:04 AM

GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt

A delegation of Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) called on Special Assistant on Price Control Salma Butt, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A delegation of Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) called on Special Assistant on price Control Salma Butt, here on Friday.

Price Control Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, food DG and Cane Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza were also present.

During the meeting detailed briefing was given on warehouses working under Punjab Food department and their current status.

The meeting decided to prepare recommendations for further improving Punjab government's electronic warehouse receipt system.

The delegation of Green Pakistan Initiative expressed interest in partnering Punjab government's Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) System.

Members of the delegation said that Green Pakistan Initiative would make modern EWR warehouses with the support of Punjab government.

Special Assistant on Price Control Salma Butt said that as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz work was underway to upgrade public warehouses on modern lines. She said that upgradation of warehouses was highly important to adopt international standard storage system. Food department warehouse would be outsourced soon.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
 PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

1 minute ago
 Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, sp ..

Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms

1 minute ago
 JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce sk ..

JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce

1 minute ago
 Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight ..

Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks

1 minute ago
GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Bu ..

GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt

1 minute ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

24 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

32 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

24 minutes ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan