GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A delegation of Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) called on Special Assistant on price Control Salma Butt, here on Friday.

Price Control Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, food DG and Cane Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza were also present.

During the meeting detailed briefing was given on warehouses working under Punjab Food department and their current status.

The meeting decided to prepare recommendations for further improving Punjab government's electronic warehouse receipt system.

The delegation of Green Pakistan Initiative expressed interest in partnering Punjab government's Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) System.

Members of the delegation said that Green Pakistan Initiative would make modern EWR warehouses with the support of Punjab government.

Special Assistant on Price Control Salma Butt said that as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz work was underway to upgrade public warehouses on modern lines. She said that upgradation of warehouses was highly important to adopt international standard storage system. Food department warehouse would be outsourced soon.