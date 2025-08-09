CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extreme weather

CMPak, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications providers, has maintained uninterrupted nationwide network operations amid a series of extreme weather events, including heat waves, windstorms, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) CMPak, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications providers, has maintained uninterrupted nationwide network operations amid a series of extreme weather events, including heat waves, windstorms, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall.

This remarkable performance underscores CMPak’s commitment to resilient connectivity and is powered by its strategic collaboration with Huawei, leveraging cutting-edge microwave backhaul technology.

In recent weeks, cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, and Bahawalpur have experienced intensified urban heat island (UHI) effects, triggering violent windstorms that led to building collapses, tree falls, and flight disruptions.

Despite these conditions, CMPak’s microwave transmission links—supported by Huawei’s Intelligent Beam Tracking (IBT) antenna technology—achieved a reliability rate of 99.

995%, preventing potential regional communication breakdowns.

Huawei’s IBT antenna system dynamically tracks and adjusts microwave beams in real time, compensating for tower swaying and structural warping caused by extreme weather. Unlike conventional microwave links that suffer from signal interruptions due to antenna misalignment, the IBT solution ensures high-performance connectivity even under the most challenging environmental conditions.

“Every emergency call and location message during a crisis can save lives,” said a CMPak spokesperson. “Our joint innovation pilot with Huawei has proven that advanced microwave technologies are not only viable but essential for maintaining lifeline communications in Pakistan’s evolving climate landscape.”