CM KP directs DCs to enhance public service delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday chaired the Deputy Commissioners Conference in Peshawar, aimed at enhancing public service delivery at the district levels across the province.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s House, was attended by relevant provincial cabinet members, the chief secretary, the additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, and all deputy commissioners from across the province.

The conference reviewed progress on the provincial government’s Good Governance Roadmap, focusing on nine key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, livestock, tourism, social welfare, local government, administration and security.

Specific targets were set for deputy commissioners in seven priority areas, with a completion deadline of December 2025.

In the health sector, the goal is to ensure 100% availability of medicines, equipment, and medical staff at all Primary health centres. Education targets include ensuring 100% attendance of teachers and students, as well as providing all missing facilities in government schools.

In agriculture, the government aims to guarantee full availability of fertilizers, seeds, machinery and pesticides at all farm service centres, while in livestock, veterinary hospitals must be fully equipped with the necessary staff, medicines and tools.

Tourism-related targets include making all facilitation desks and restrooms in tourist areas fully operational with complete amenities. The social welfare sector will focus on improving management of all government-run Dar-ul-Amans, Panahgahs, and Zamung Kor centres.

Local government targets involve ensuring cleanliness and improved service delivery in public places such as bus stands, parks, fruit and vegetable markets, and slaughterhouses, as well as proper waste disposal, sewerage systems, and sanitation staff deployment in all village councils.

Administrative targets include strict price control and the availability of quality food items, while the security agenda calls for profiling of suspected terrorists, as a key intervention under the provincial action plan.

The conference also reviewed the implementation of a 99-point agenda designed to improve public service delivery, with reports indicating significant improvements at the grassroots level. It was decided that the implementation of the agenda will be monitored independently through a third-party evaluation.

Addressing the participants, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur emphasized the key role of deputy commissioners in executing the government’s vision at the ground level. He stressed that all district departments report to deputy commissioners, who are responsible for ensuring results.

"If any official or staff member fails to perform, the deputy commissioner must report the matter to the relevant secretary and the chief secretary; strict action would be taken against them", he remarked. He assured that along with responsibilities, DCs would be granted full authority, and in cases of negligence, accountability would begin with them.

The Chief Minister underlined that his government’s ultimate objective is to align public service delivery with citizens’ expectations and needs, ensuring basic facilities are provided at their doorsteps.

He noted that the government is investing heavily in public services and expects tangible results as well. Ali Amin Gandapur directed DCs to improve implementation of the public agenda, hold regular "Khuli Kacharies" with elected representatives to strengthen public engagement, and utilise social media effectively to gather citizen feedback.

He further instructed deputy commissioners to give equal priority to development projects alongside routine administrative work, maintaining high-quality standards without compromise and avoiding unnecessary delays. All development projects across departments should be regularly reviewed at the district level, he directed.

The chief minister also announced that the provincial government will soon launch a rural sanitation programme, under which sanitation staff will be hired at the village council level.

He urged DCs to pay special attention to the programme’s implementation and to actively engage local communities to ensure its success.