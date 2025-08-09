Open Menu

JI's Vocational Project 'Bano Qabil' To Produce Skilled Workforce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:04 AM

JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce

Qudsia Namoos, Nazima of the Women’s Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Islamabad on Friday said the launch of Jamaat-e-Islami’s vocational training programme 'Bano Qabil' in Islamabad, following its success in other parts of the country, would lead to production of skilled workforce

Speaking during a meet-up with women journalists, she said that in view of the multiple challenges Pakistan was facing, a skilled workforce was the need of the hour.

Speaking during a meet-up with women journalists, she said that in view of the multiple challenges Pakistan was facing, a skilled workforce was the need of the hour.

She expressed hope that 'Bano Qabil' would prove to be a ray of hope for the people of Islamabad. She informed that registration for the programme has already begun.

Interested individuals can apply for online registration by visiting the link: Banoqabilisb.pk and for further detail, individuals can contact on numbers

051-2611911 and 0330-7805536.

She urged the women journalists to raise maximum public awareness about the programme so that more people in Islamabad can benefit from it, earn a livelihood, and contribute to the country’s progress.

She highlighted Jamaat-e-Islami’s role in serving humanity, adding that the party had launched several nationwide programmes that received overwhelming public support and earned the trust of the people.

She said that although Jamaat-e-Islami had no current parliamentary representation, it remained committed to humanitarian service and to promoting the teachings of islam.

At the end, a question-and-answer and discussion session was held, in which women journalists actively participated and shared their views and suggestions.

Qudsia Namoos appreciated their input and assured them that all suggestions would be included in the next agenda, which would help further improve Jamaat-e-Islami’s image and define its proactive role in the country.

On the occasion, Deputy Nazima Islamabad Atiya Tayyab; Incharge Media Cell Sadia Saif; Incharge Publications Islamabad Sajida Absar; and Incharge Publications Rawalpindi Madiha Rehman were also present at the occasion and shared their views.

