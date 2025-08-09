Open Menu

Shaza, GSMA Team Talk About Future Cooperation, Spectrum Reforms

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 12:04 AM

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met a high-level GSMA delegation on Friday to discuss future cooperation and spectrum reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met a high-level GSMA delegation on Friday to discuss future cooperation and spectrum reforms.

The GSMA team included Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, Jeanette Whyte, Head of Public Policy for Asia Pacific, and Saira Faisal, Country Lead for Pakistan.

Shaza said she regretted missing the recent GSMA event due to an important meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office but congratulated the team on its success.

She praised the progress made so far and said she was confident the next edition would be “even bigger and more impactful.

” The GSMA members agreed with her remarks.

Julian Gorman said they had a productive meeting on ways to speed up Pakistan’s digital transformation.He appreciated the minister’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity and said the GSMA was ready to support these efforts.

Shaza told the delegation the Prime Minister was taking a keen interest in spectrum-related issues and that the government was committed to building infrastructure for the future.

The GSMA team reaffirmed their support for Pakistan’s digital goals and agreed to strengthen cooperation on policies that would encourage innovation, attract investment, and promote inclusive growth in the ICT sector.

