Shaza, GSMA Team Talk About Future Cooperation, Spectrum Reforms
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 12:04 AM
Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met a high-level GSMA delegation on Friday to discuss future cooperation and spectrum reforms
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met a high-level GSMA delegation on Friday to discuss future cooperation and spectrum reforms.
The GSMA team included Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, Jeanette Whyte, Head of Public Policy for Asia Pacific, and Saira Faisal, Country Lead for Pakistan.
Shaza said she regretted missing the recent GSMA event due to an important meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office but congratulated the team on its success.
She praised the progress made so far and said she was confident the next edition would be “even bigger and more impactful.
” The GSMA members agreed with her remarks.
Julian Gorman said they had a productive meeting on ways to speed up Pakistan’s digital transformation.He appreciated the minister’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity and said the GSMA was ready to support these efforts.
Shaza told the delegation the Prime Minister was taking a keen interest in spectrum-related issues and that the government was committed to building infrastructure for the future.
The GSMA team reaffirmed their support for Pakistan’s digital goals and agreed to strengthen cooperation on policies that would encourage innovation, attract investment, and promote inclusive growth in the ICT sector.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary
Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms
JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce
Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks
GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli cabinet’s approval of Gaza occupation8 minutes ago
-
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary3 minutes ago
-
Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms4 minutes ago
-
JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce4 minutes ago
-
Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks4 minutes ago
-
GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt4 minutes ago
-
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme26 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon35 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob26 minutes ago
-
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e-Haq26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka-e-Haq" Celebrations26 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan26 minutes ago