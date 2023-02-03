UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Shah Faisal Mosque, one of the country's biggest mosques, is attracting foreign dignitaries and domestic tourists at large, due to its architectural beauty in the heart of scenic Margalla Hills.

Talking to APP, Zulfiqar Ali, a resident of G-9, said he along with his family visited and offered prayers in the Shah Faisal Mosque, whereas its magnificent architecture left them spell bounded, as it was designed in a very unique style.

"The mosque's cleanliness and location besides Margalla hills is a source of inspiration for visitors and they love offering the prayers to deliver their religious obligation." "The lovely winter season and peaceful atmosphere is also a key factor for our trip," he added.

He said the security arrangements, book and food stalls made their day so pleasant and marvelous, adding despite of cold weather, the people were visiting and feeling relieved after hearing Azaan and by offering prayers there, as the practice made them feel spiritual and refreshed.

Sajid Ali, a resident of Karachi, said, "Visits to the mosque exemplify the religious enthusiasm of women, children, young adults, students of various universities and elders.

" He stressed the need to allow the women to enter in the main hall of the mosque." He further said, "There is a dire need to further improve and modernize the cleanliness system, security arrangements and availability of hot water for ablution during the winter season." It is pertinent to mention here that the Shah Faisal Mosque nestled at the foot of Margalla Hills, is one of the most massive and quintessential structures located in capital. Named after its benefactor Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the mosque is not only one of the country's largest mosque but in the world and it is among the most popular and historically significant tourist attractions.

Saudi King Faisal allotted a colossal grant of $120 million for the construction of a mosque in Pakistan when he paid a historic visit to the country in 1966. A competition for the design of the mosque was held, and among 43 authentic proposals from 17 countries, Turkish architect Vedat Dalokay's design for the mosque was deemed worthy of winning the contest.

