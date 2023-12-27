Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Punjab police took Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Vice-Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), into custody outside Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

The action followed his release on bail in connection with a cipher case.

Meharbano Qureshi, the daughter of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was present outside the jail to receive her father, expressed her dismay over the situation. She reported that her father had foreseen the possibility of another arrest and alleged mistreatment by the police during the apprehension.

In a statement attributed to Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he acknowledged that people find inspiration in the voices and faces of both him and the PTI founder. Meharbano emphasized that the public is keenly aware of the perceived injustice prevailing in Pakistan.

The incident is a continuation of events from the previous day when the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner issued detention orders under MPO 3, acting upon the application submitted by the Chief Police Officer (CPO).