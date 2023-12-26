(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the nation eloquently commemorates the indelible legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first democratically elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world as well as esteemed leader of the world, saying that the “Daughter of the East” stands not only as a historical figure but as a living movement and a radiant torch. Her nationalistic spirit, enduring struggle and steadfast leadership destined to be ingrained in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani nation, he said while sharing a reflective message on the occasion of 16th martyrdom anniversary of slain Chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be celebrated on Wednesday. He said that her mother remained ardently dedicated he life to the noble cause of transforming the country into a genuine welfare state, guided by the visionary ideals of the nation’s founding leaders.

He said that throughout her life, BB Shaheed bound together Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan like a harmonious chain. “Her tragic assassination was a malevolent scheme, strategically targeting the momentum of advancement and the realization of Pakistan’s vision for enlightened moderation and a democratic society,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that on the one hand, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as the PPP chairperson, took the ideology of the Quaid-e-Awam and his party to new heights through her philosophy and unparalleled struggle, while as a political leader, she always represented the real populace by becoming the voice of the common man and the downtrodden classes of the country.

“On the other hand, as a prime minister, she strengthened the national defense by giving the gift of ballistic missile technology, protected the rights and took the far-reaching measures by ensuring the welfare and development of country’s salaried class, farmers, workers, minorities, women, children and the elderly,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured the nation that the election manifesto to be presented by the PPP in the fast approaching general elections would resonate with the visionary aspirations and missions set forth by the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Expressing unwavering dedication, he affirmed that his party staunchly upholds the cherished philosophy of its martyred leadership, saying, PPP is determined to make the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto a reality, that Pakistan should be the model of excellence for the world as an prosperous, progressive, egalitarian and strong democratic Federal state.