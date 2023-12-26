Open Menu

Shaheed BB Stands As Nation's Living Movement, Radiant Torch: Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Shaheed BB stands as nation's living movement, radiant torch: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the nation eloquently commemorates the indelible legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first democratically elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world as well as esteemed leader of the world, saying that the “Daughter of the East” stands not only as a historical figure but as a living movement and a radiant torch.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the nation eloquently commemorates the indelible legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first democratically elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world as well as esteemed leader of the world, saying that the “Daughter of the East” stands not only as a historical figure but as a living movement and a radiant torch. Her nationalistic spirit, enduring struggle and steadfast leadership destined to be ingrained in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani nation, he said while sharing a reflective message on the occasion of 16th martyrdom anniversary of slain Chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be celebrated on Wednesday. He said that her mother remained ardently dedicated he life to the noble cause of transforming the country into a genuine welfare state, guided by the visionary ideals of the nation’s founding leaders.

He said that throughout her life, BB Shaheed bound together Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan like a harmonious chain. “Her tragic assassination was a malevolent scheme, strategically targeting the momentum of advancement and the realization of Pakistan’s vision for enlightened moderation and a democratic society,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that on the one hand, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as the PPP chairperson, took the ideology of the Quaid-e-Awam and his party to new heights through her philosophy and unparalleled struggle, while as a political leader, she always represented the real populace by becoming the voice of the common man and the downtrodden classes of the country.

“On the other hand, as a prime minister, she strengthened the national defense by giving the gift of ballistic missile technology, protected the rights and took the far-reaching measures by ensuring the welfare and development of country’s salaried class, farmers, workers, minorities, women, children and the elderly,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured the nation that the election manifesto to be presented by the PPP in the fast approaching general elections would resonate with the visionary aspirations and missions set forth by the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Expressing unwavering dedication, he affirmed that his party staunchly upholds the cherished philosophy of its martyred leadership, saying, PPP is determined to make the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto a reality, that Pakistan should be the model of excellence for the world as an prosperous, progressive, egalitarian and strong democratic Federal state.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Man Women National University Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Transgender killed in firing incident

Transgender killed in firing incident

13 minutes ago
 Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for ..

Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for PS-60 approved

13 minutes ago
 CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

13 minutes ago
 Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democrac ..

Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democracy to be remembered: NA Speaker

13 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the ..

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the 16th death anniversary of Shah ..

10 minutes ago
 KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

10 minutes ago
Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting ..

Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages

10 minutes ago
 Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syri ..

Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syria: rescuers, monitor

10 minutes ago
 Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

10 minutes ago
 Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

8 minutes ago
 Call to equip youths with latest technologies to r ..

Call to equip youths with latest technologies to root out poverty, unemployment

8 minutes ago
 PM Kakar for according significance to climate res ..

PM Kakar for according significance to climate resilience, finance aspects in Ba ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan