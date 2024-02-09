Shahid Ahmed Wins NA-38 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Shahid Ahmed has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-38 Karak by securing 1,18,056 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema islam Pakistan's candidate Shah Abdul Aziz, who bagged 40,965 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 45 percent.
-
PPPP’s Malik Sikandar Khan wins PS-79 election8 minutes ago
-
PPPP's candidate Adil Altaf wins PS-13 seat8 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Pir Mujeeb-ul Haq wins PS-82 election8 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate wins PK-98 election8 minutes ago
-
Omer Ayub Khan wins NA-18 election9 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Pir Syed Salah Shah Jilani wins PS- 83 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Nawaz Khan wins NA-13 election9 minutes ago
-
Amir Ali of PPPP wins PS-50 election9 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Tariq Ali wins PS-48 seat19 minutes ago
-
Imtiaz Ahmed of PPPP wins PS-7 seat19 minutes ago
-
Noor Alam Khan wins NA-28 election19 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Usama Sarwar wins NA-51 election19 minutes ago