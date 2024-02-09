Shahid Ahmed wins NA-38 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Shahid Ahmed has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-38 Karak by securing 1,18,056 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema islam Pakistan's candidate Shah Abdul Aziz, who bagged 40,965 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 45 percent.