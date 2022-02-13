UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Meets Shujaat, Parvez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022

Shehbaz meets Shujaat, Parvez

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif called on former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed overall political situation in the country and matters of mutual interests.

The PML-N delegation comprised former Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ataullah Tarar and Shabbir Usmani.

Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Shafey Hussain also attended the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif, on behalf of Nawaz Sharif inquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and conveyed best wishes for latter's health.

