Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House for women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shehla Raza on Tuesday, inaugurated the Dar-un-Nisa Safe House in district Central of Karachi for providing shelter and protection to women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shehla Raza on Tuesday, inaugurated the Dar-un-Nisa Safe House in district Central of Karachi for providing shelter and protection to women.

It is the 24th Safe House established in the province and the second in the metropolis by the Department of Women Development under its project aimed at providing needy women with immediate shelter, medical treatment and legal assistance.

The minister while speaking to media at the occasion informed that safe houses were being opened as the first emergency shelter for those women who have to leave their homes, as an extreme step, due to domestic problems and violence against them.

"In such situations, even the neighbours, sometimes, do not give shelter to the woman while the police also shrug away the complainant while describing the matter as a family problem," she observed.

Shehla Raza said that safe houses are open round-the-clock as the initial shelter for oppressed women and the deserving women were provided there with immediate shelter, medical treatment and legal assistance as well as protection in case of any threat to their life.

She said that within twenty-four to forty-eight hours of taking shelter in safe houses, the women were sent to Darul Aman on court order.

She informed that safe houses were opened on the directives of the court and the concerned deputy commissioner and SSP look after matters. Those officers were responsible for taking immediate measures and bringing the woman safely to the court, she added.

The DC Central was requested for providing an easily accessible place where women in need of assistance could reach with convenience, she said and termed the space provided in the education garden for the safe house as suitable.

Deputy Commissioner Central District Taha Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Neha Shah, Director of Women Development Department Sindh Muhammad Ali Sheikh and other relevant officers were also present at the occasion.