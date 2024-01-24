Open Menu

Sheikh Rasheed Seeks Transfer From Jail To Hospital For Deteriorating Health

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2024 | 03:22 PM

The AML chief has moved  a plea to an Anti-Terrorism Court where he said that his health is deteriorating and he wants complete checkup and medical care.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) In response to the declining health of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed said that his health was deteriorating in jail.

Sheikh Rasheed through his counsel submitted a plea before a local court and sought permission for his shifting from jail to hospital. He said that due to his unstable health, he should be moved to any government hospital, with strict restrictions on visitation rights.

The latest reports suggested that he moved plea before the court of Judge Ijaz Asif, and asked the court to mandate a medical examination to assess his health and demands a corresponding medical report.

Besides it, the superintendent of jail has been facing a contempt of court for not letting Sheikh Rasheed’s relatives meet him in the jail.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was apprehended on May 9th outside the court premises, following his protest against the former Interior Minister. The arrest took place at the New Town police station, where charges related to the protest were registered. Subsequently, the court approved a 14-day judicial remand for the AML chief, transferring him to Adiala Jail.

