UrduPoint.com

Shifa Reaffirms To Provide Quality Healthcare On World Patient Safety Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Shifa reaffirms to provide quality healthcare on World Patient Safety Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Shifa International Hospital marked the World Patient Safety Day by arranging an awareness seminar to reiterate its mission in improving the health and quality of life of patients.

The day, observed annually on September 17, aimed to raise global awareness about patient safety and to encourage individuals to demonstrate their commitment to making healthcare safer.

World Health Organization (WHO) has urged all stakeholders to "Act now for safe and respectful childbirth!" with the theme "Safe maternal and newborn care".

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Dr. Nausheen Hamid (Parliamentary Secretary of Health, NHSR & C) lauded the step taken by SIH management to observe the day as patients faced a number of difficulties in Pakistan.

She said that "Hospitals should ensure safety of patients as it is a huge challenge in the health sector and its importance has hugely increased during the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that this campaign is even more important this year due to COVID-19 pandemic to raise awareness about adopting best practices at the point of care to prevent avoidable risks and harms to all patients in general and to all women & newborns during childbirth in particular.

" Guest of Honor Dr. Quaid Saeed Akhunzada (CEO, Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority) stressed the importance of the current WHO initiative of 'Patient Safety Friendly Hospital' which improves the quality of care and safety approaches.

Speaking about the significance of World Patient Safety Day, Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi (CEO, Shifa International Hospital) said that "This day allows us to express our strong resolve to patients and their safety.

Being a JCI Accredited hospital, Shifa International Hospital is conscious of the critical role we play and our obligation to patients.

He also informed that the facilities and services provided at Shifa Int. Hospital to cure and prevent diseases, impact patients and ultimately, public health goals."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Cure September Women All Best

Recent Stories

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afg ..

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afghanistan

29 minutes ago
 ‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja ..

‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja reacts after Kiwish cancelled ..

34 minutes ago
 ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to ..

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to 48 hours: Reports

60 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an onli ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominen ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.