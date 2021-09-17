Shifa reaffirms to provide quality healthcare on World Patient Safety Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Shifa International Hospital marked the World Patient Safety Day by arranging an awareness seminar to reiterate its mission in improving the health and quality of life of patients.

The day, observed annually on September 17, aimed to raise global awareness about patient safety and to encourage individuals to demonstrate their commitment to making healthcare safer.

World Health Organization (WHO) has urged all stakeholders to "Act now for safe and respectful childbirth!" with the theme "Safe maternal and newborn care".

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Dr. Nausheen Hamid (Parliamentary Secretary of Health, NHSR & C) lauded the step taken by SIH management to observe the day as patients faced a number of difficulties in Pakistan.

She said that "Hospitals should ensure safety of patients as it is a huge challenge in the health sector and its importance has hugely increased during the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that this campaign is even more important this year due to COVID-19 pandemic to raise awareness about adopting best practices at the point of care to prevent avoidable risks and harms to all patients in general and to all women & newborns during childbirth in particular.

" Guest of Honor Dr. Quaid Saeed Akhunzada (CEO, Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority) stressed the importance of the current WHO initiative of 'Patient Safety Friendly Hospital' which improves the quality of care and safety approaches.

Speaking about the significance of World Patient Safety Day, Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi (CEO, Shifa International Hospital) said that "This day allows us to express our strong resolve to patients and their safety.

Being a JCI Accredited hospital, Shifa International Hospital is conscious of the critical role we play and our obligation to patients.

He also informed that the facilities and services provided at Shifa Int. Hospital to cure and prevent diseases, impact patients and ultimately, public health goals."