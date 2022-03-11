UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper Arrested Over Child Labour

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Shopkeeper arrested over child labour

People's Colony police have arrested a shopkeeper from Sitiana Road on the charge of child labour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :People's Colony police have arrested a shopkeeper from Sitiana Road on the charge of child labour.

A police spokesman said on Friday that the Labor Department team checked various shops, markets and workshops and found a shopkeeper Asghar involved in child labour.

The accused was running a spare-parts shop at Sitiana Road where he hired the services of various minor children.

Therefore, on the complaint of the Labor Department team, the police arrested the shopkeeper and sent him behind bars.

>