Shun rallies to save people from virus, CM tells opposition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday called upon the opposition parties to stop holding public rallies and gatherings to help check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that the second wave of COVID-19 had become dangerous with exhibition of non-traditional symptoms; therefore, preventive measures were utmost necessary.

He said that coronavirus was about to be eradicated from the country, but highly irresponsible attitude of the opposition parties gave the virus new life. He said that these rejected elements first spread the virus of corruption and now they were becoming a source of multiplying the virus by holding public meetings.

He said the opposition parties' public meetings did not affect the government at all. He warned the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership that they should desist from playing with the lives of the poor masses.

He also cautioned the political opponents that the government would never allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state.

He said the law would take its course in case of violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for coronavirus prevention.

The chief minister regretted that the opposition was not realising its national obligations during the corona epidemic. Protecting masses from the virus was a need of the hour rather than holding public gatherings, he added. He said the government was making serious efforts for preventing the second wave of the corona epidemic in the country, but the rejected elements were busy in doing 'jalsa politics'.

He said that there was no justification for holding public meetings under the current situation of corona epidemic, and the government would not allow anyone to compromise the lives of common man under any pretext.