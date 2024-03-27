Sialkot Traffic Police Launched Special Measures For Safety Of Citizens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:58 PM
Sialkot Traffic Police took the initiative in anti-kite flying measures
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Sialkot Traffic Police took the initiative in anti-kite flying measures.
In this regard, the Traffic Police launched special awareness measures for the safety of citizens.
According to a police spokesperson, the series of installation of free safety wire for motorcyclists in various squares and intersections of the city continues.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal orders the officers to ensure safety measures.
DPO said that the installation of safety wire on motorcycles can prevent dangerous accidents.
