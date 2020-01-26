Sikandar Raja to take oath as new Chief Election Commissioner on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Sikandar Sultan Raja will take oath as new chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday (today).According to media reports, Sikandar Sultan Raja will take oath today as new CEC while his oath will be administered by Chief Justice of Pakistan.Oath ceremony will be held in Supreme Court.After taking oath CEC Sikandar Sultan raja will administer oath from Nisar Durani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi.