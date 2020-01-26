UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikandar Raja To Take Oath As New Chief Election Commissioner On Monday

Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 12:36 PM

Sikandar Raja to take oath as new Chief Election Commissioner on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Sikandar Sultan Raja will take oath as new chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday (today).According to media reports, Sikandar Sultan Raja will take oath today as new CEC while his oath will be administered by Chief Justice of Pakistan.Oath ceremony will be held in Supreme Court.After taking oath CEC Sikandar Sultan raja will administer oath from Nisar Durani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Jatoi Media From

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

26 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.