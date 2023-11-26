Open Menu

Sikh Yatrees Meet CM, Promises Implementation Of Their Proposals

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A 39-member delegation of Sikh yatrees, who are in Pakistan currently to attend the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Sunday.

The CM noted down proposals and recommendations of the Sikh pilgrims during the meeting and assured them of their early implementation.

On the directions of the CM, Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir and Additional Chief Secretary will visit Nankana Sahib for the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. Construction and restoration of the ancient Gurdwara and old buildings would be carried out.

The CM and IG Police talked to the Sikh pilgrims coming from Canada and other European countries in Punjabi language. They assured them of resolving all their visa and other issues. The CM welcomed arrival of elders and suggested that the young Sikhs yatrees should also visit Lahore.

Delegation leader Gayan Singh Gill said Pakistani sugar was nice and tasty and the product could be sold in Canada in huge quantity.

He said Pakistan had an excellent opportunity to promote its business with Canada. He said people of Lahore and Amritsar reside together in Canada. "We went to a hotel to have food and a brother paid their bill as a mark of love and affection," he said.

Preet Tundar Ojla said that Lahore is sweet and people of Lahore are even sweeter than honey.

Kour Jhulan said that CM Mohsin Naqvi, by inviting them to his office, made them proud. Harbans Singh Kour said, "We cannot even imagine that anyone can invite us to the CM Office and also serve tea."

Pyara Singh said: "We can smell love in this soil and thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi for showing hospitality."

Laddu Sorindar Singh said, "We used to deeply desire that one day we visit Baba Guru Nanak's darbar. Our prayers were granted as we came here for the purpose and we were shown affection even by CM Mohsin Naqvi." Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, ACS, IG Police, Secretary Human Rights, Secretary Tourism, Chairman PITB and other officials were also present.

