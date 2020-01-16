Sindh High Court (SHC) extends Ziaul Hassan Lanjar interim bail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended interim bail of former Sindh minister for law Ziaul Hassan Lanjar in a case pertaining to assets beyond means on Thursday

NAB law officer said that investigation is complete against Ziaul Hassan Lanjar while reference has been sent to NAB headquarter Islamabad for approval.

Chairman NAB will approve reference and we need some more time for approval of the reference, law officer said.Court remarked that how many inquiries are underway against Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.Law officer replied that there was only one inquiry against Ziaul Hassan which has been completed.Court ordered to file reference and submit report till February 13 while court also extended Ziaul Hassan Lanjar interim bail.