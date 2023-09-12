Sindh University extends last date for online examination forms submission

The Controller of Annual Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro has informed that the varsity management has extended last date for submission of online examination forms for annual examination of M.Com., M.Sc. and MA (Previous and Final) of affiliated colleges up to September 15, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):The Controller of Annual Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro has informed that the varsity management has extended last date for submission of online examination forms for annual examination of M.Com., M.Sc. and MA (Previous and Final) of affiliated colleges up to September 15, 2023.

According to announcement, the candidates can submit online examination forms for annual examination of M.Com. M.Sc., MA Previous (Failure) and MA Final (Fresh and Failure) up to September 15, 2023 with late fee of Rs.

10,000/-.

Meanwhile, the Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh has informed that the varsity management has extended the last date up to September 28, 2023 for submission of fee of re-allotment as well as fresh allotment of the hostel rooms.

The eligible hostlers can download the challan forms from e-portal and later submit the same at any branch of the Habib Bank Limited, he said and maintained that allotment to hostlers will be treated canceled if they failed to submit the fee within time.