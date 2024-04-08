Singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan Remembered
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of renowned classical semi-classical, and playback singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan was observed on Monday.
Born in 1955, Asad Amanat Ali Khan hailed from famous Patiala Gharana. He was son of famous singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan.
His famous songs include; Kal Chowdhwein Ki Raat thi, Ankhain ghazal hain ap ki, awaz woh jaadu sa jagati hui aawaz, ghar wapis jabaao gy tum and umraan langiyan pabbhaan phaar.
Government of Pakistan awarded him Pride of Performance in 2007.
Asad Amanat Ali Khan died on this day in 2007 in London.
Recent Stories
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DI Khan's Sohan Halwa, Rajjar sweets attract shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations3 minutes ago
-
First complete solar eclipses of 2024 to occur on Monday4 minutes ago
-
India launches fresh wave of house raids, crackdowns in IIOJK4 minutes ago
-
Dera police, Pakistan army conduct joint operation4 minutes ago
-
President summons joint session of Parliament on April 164 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven drug dealers with over four kg charras24 minutes ago
-
Hot and dry weather predicts across northern Sindh24 minutes ago
-
Eid ul Fitr prayer scheduled for 7:30 AM at central Eid Gah24 minutes ago
-
Commander Coast calls on Sindh CM24 minutes ago
-
Mayor Arslan Sheikh prioritizes providing all necessary facilities to residents33 minutes ago
-
PM performs Umrah; prays for country's progress, oppressed Kashmiri, Palestinian Muslims34 minutes ago