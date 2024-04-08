Open Menu

Singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of renowned classical semi-classical, and playback singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan was observed on Monday.

Born in 1955, Asad Amanat Ali Khan hailed from famous Patiala Gharana. He was son of famous singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan.

His famous songs include; Kal Chowdhwein Ki Raat thi, Ankhain ghazal hain ap ki, awaz woh jaadu sa jagati hui aawaz, ghar wapis jabaao gy tum and umraan langiyan pabbhaan phaar.

Government of Pakistan awarded him Pride of Performance in 2007.

Asad Amanat Ali Khan died on this day in 2007 in London.

