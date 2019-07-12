Six accused arrested, drugs & illegal arms seized in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :On the special direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, police started a crackdown against the anti social elements in the district while recovering drugs and illegal arms from their possession.

According to police, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Zameer Hussain Shah of Fateh Jhang police station, on a tip off, raided different locations of the area and arrested six accused.

As many as, 20 kilograms liquor and three pistols of 30 bore were recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

