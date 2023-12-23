Six bootleggers held, wine recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested six bootleggers and recovered 300 litres wine here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson for police, SHO Qutubpur police station Faizan Ali Raza along with his team have arrested six bootleggers named Babar Anwar, Ehsan Danish, Usman, Ajmal, Ijaz and Altaf.

The recovered wine was used to be supplied on the eve of Christmas.

Police have registered the case against the arrested accused and launched legal action.

