SMIU's CEC Meeting Held To Review Arrangements Of 2nd GRC-24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM
A meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) for the 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress-2024 (GRC-2024) was held on Friday at the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean and Convener of the GRC
In the meeting, the arrangements of the 2nd SMIU GRC-2024, which is being held on February 28th & 29th at SMIU, were reviewed in detail.
The CEC was informed that so far six national and six international research scholars have confirmed to participate in the 2nd SMIU GRC and six international conferences, which are being organised by different faculties of SMIU during the GRC.
It was also informed the meeting that the Faculty of Information Technology has received 50 research papers from different scholars, similarly Faculty of Education has received 100 research papers, the Faculty of Social Sciences 30, the Faculty of Management, business Administration and Commerce 40 and Faculty of Language and Culture and Faculty of Sciences has received about 12 research papers respectively.
In the meeting, different committees were also formed to complete the preparations of the Congress.
The Convener of the CEC Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar while speaking in the meeting said the 2nd SMIU GRC-24 would be a mega event of the country in terms of promoting research culture and research practices in higher education institutions.
The 1st SMIU GRC, which was held last year at SMIU attracted a large number of research scholars from the country and abroad, this time more participation of the scholars is expected because now six international conferences are being organised contrary to the five international conferences of the last year.
Besides Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, the meeting was attended by other CEC members including Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean, Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director ORIC and Secretary of the CEC, Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Registrar, Asif Hussain Samo, Assistant Professor, Quratulain Nazeer, Assistant Professor, Syed Azeem Inam, Assistant Professor, Abdul Waheed Jatoi, Additional Director, I.T. Services Department, Asif Ghaffar, Incharge Director MTC, Mr. Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional Director Finance and Anwar Ali.
