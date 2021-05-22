Snow leopard killed over 60 cattle in Dastgurben area in Shimshal Valley, Gojal Hunza on Saturday

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Snow leopard killed over 60 cattle in Dastgurben area in Shimshal Valley, Gojal Hunza on Saturday.

According to residents of Shimshal Valley, the incident happened during the temporary migration of cattle to the nearest meadow.

Villagers of Dastgurben demanded compensation from the department concerned for the loss of cattle.

Killing of snow leopard is prohibited because of the endangered status of the world's rarest animal. Such incidents have happened in the past as well in Shimshal Valley.