Sohrab Khan Sarki wins PS-2 election

Jacobabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Sohrab Khan Sarki has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-2 Jacobabad-II by securing 53,298 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Shafiq Ahmed Khoso who bagged 47,662 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 60.67 per cent.