Solo Exhibition Titled “The Guiding Light.” Inaugurated At PNCA

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM

A solo exhibition by acclaimed artist Tusif Ahmad, titled “The Guiding Light.” inaugurated here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A solo exhibition by acclaimed artist Tusif Ahmad, titled “The Guiding Light.” inaugurated here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition, hosted by PNCA Visual Arts Division, opened its doors, marking a significant cultural moment in the capital's art scene.

The inauguration, graced by Neil Hawkins, the Australian High Commissioner, and M. Ayoub Jamali, Director-General of PNCA, received an enthusiastic reception.

"Tusif Ahmad's art serves as a beacon of cultural understanding and appreciation," remarked Mr. Hawkins during the inauguration. "Having had the pleasure of encountering his works firsthand, I am truly inspired by his ability to convey the beauty and depth of Islamic art through his intricate paper-cutting designs."

Tusif Ahmad, hailed for his mastery in papercutting art, skillfully unveiled the beauty of Islamic art through his intricate designs, calligraphy, and illustrations depicting verses and surahs from the Holy Quran. Drawing inspiration from his teacher, the esteemed artist Sadequain, Tusif incorporates hidden illustrative symbols into his works, adding depth and meaning to each piece.

Tusif Ahmad, a renowned paper-cutting artist, brings forth a mesmerizing collection that beautifully showcases the essence of Islamic art.

Drawing inspiration from his rich cultural heritage and guided by his mentor, the esteemed artist Sadequain, Tusif's journey into the world of art has been profound and captivating.

Having relocated to Australia in 2006, Tusif discovered his passion for paper cutting art, a medium that allows him to express the beauty of Islamic narratives with intricate designs and verses from the Quran. His dedication to promoting dialogue, harmony, and cultural appreciation shines through in each meticulously crafted piece.

"We are delighted by the overwhelming response to The Guiding Light exhibition," said M. Ayuob Jamali, Director General- PNCA. "Tusif Ahmad's work truly embodies the spirit of cultural exchange and artistic innovation, and we are grateful to all who joined us in celebrating his talent and vision."

The exhibition will not only feature Tusif's stunning artworks but will also include an Artist Talk & Workshop on Papercut Art on April 24, 2024, from 11 am to 1 pm. Those interested in participating in the workshop can register via email at [email protected].

The exhibition will be open for viewing from 10 am to 4 pm daily, except Saturdays when the gallery will be closed. We invite art enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs to join us in experiencing the beauty and depth of The Guiding Light as we celebrate the talent and vision of Tusif Ahmad.

