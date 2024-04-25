Open Menu

South Waziristan Police Arrest Two Accused With Solar Plate

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

South Waziristan police arrest two accused with solar plate

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) South Waziristan Upper Police have arrested two accused and recovered stolen items during an operation launched here on Thursday.

Acting on tip off, the spokesman said that the SHO Inspector Irfan Khan constituted a team and arrested the culprits, identified as Hamidullah and Khan Wali.

Upon search, the police recovered a stolen solar plate along with 26 grams of ice-drugs from their possession.

The police registered a case against them and started further formalities.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police From

Recent Stories

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls th ..

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake

36 minutes ago
 Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

57 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

1 hour ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

2 hours ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

15 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

15 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan