South Waziristan Police Arrest Two Accused With Solar Plate
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) South Waziristan Upper Police have arrested two accused and recovered stolen items during an operation launched here on Thursday.
Acting on tip off, the spokesman said that the SHO Inspector Irfan Khan constituted a team and arrested the culprits, identified as Hamidullah and Khan Wali.
Upon search, the police recovered a stolen solar plate along with 26 grams of ice-drugs from their possession.
The police registered a case against them and started further formalities.
