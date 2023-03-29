Speaker directs presence of senior officer of relevant ministry, deparment in NA during session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday directed that at least grade 20 officer of relevant ministry and department should be present at the gallery whose business on agenda of the House.

The speaker issued directives in response to points raised by various lawmakers about no presence of senior officers of the concerned ministries during the question hour.

He also referred question related to national game hockey to the concerned committee for detailed deliberation.