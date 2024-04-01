Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment motion submission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday preserved the ruling about submission of an adjournment motion seeking debate on a letter of six judges of the Islamabad High Court.

Omar Ayub Khan, representing the Sunni Ittehad Council in the National Assembly, said that an adjournment motion has been submitted in the Speaker Chamber seeking debate on a letter written by the six judges of the Islamabad High Court to the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The Speaker said that we had received the adjournment motion, and ruling will be issued later.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar, said that this matter was sub-judice and the Supreme Court had also constituted a bench on this matter. He said politics should not be done on such matters. Malik Amer Dogar said that the letter written by the judges was a very important issue, and instead of discussing any other matter in the House, the adjournment motion should be debated. The Speaker said that he had preserved the ruling on this matter and the House would be informed on it.