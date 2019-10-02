Speakers see trivial decline of militant attacks during last month

(@FahadShabbir)

Slight decrease was observed in September 2019 in terms of militant attacks across the Pakistan, according to statistics revealed by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) - an Islamabad based think tank.It was total of 23 anti-State violence activates including militant attacks and security forces actions in September 2019 as compared to 21 incidents happened in the previous month. In result of these violent incidents eight militants, 11 security forces personnel including 12 civilians got killed

Overall anti-State violence-related incidents increased by around 10% .However, number of militant attacks dropped by 11% in September 2019.According to PICSS Militancy Database, militants have carried out one hundred and thirty attacks in different areas of Pakistan, in first nine months of the year in which 269 people have been killed and 595 injured.

Average militant attacks per month has dropped from 19 to 14 while average deaths in first nine months dropped from 50 to 30.PICSS recorded 16 militant attacks during September, as compared to 18 militants' attacks in August 2019.

In these 16 militant attacks, 10 security forces personnel and 12 civilians lost their lives while 2 militants were also killed. 44 people got injured in the militant attacks in which 26 were civilians and 18 security forces personnel.

The number of militant attacks in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has remained same as august, but casualties have slightly increased.

In result of total eight attacks in august, 9 people whereas in September 14 number of masses got killed in militant attacks.

Balochistan region were faced 6 militant attacks with 6 casualties. According to stats collected by PICSS regarding anti-state violence in Pakistan, a total number of 10 IEDs were recorded with 4 in Balochistan, 5 in the tribal districts, one in KP.

There were two militants' physical assaults that were also noted throughout the country with one in KP and one in the tribal district. There was one target killing incident recorded in Balochistan.

One grenade attack was also noted in Balochistan as well.PICSS also recorded a suicide attack in Balochistan. A security force personnel was martyred and three others were injured in a clash with militants in Quetta on 30th September 2019, while security personnel killed one militant and another blew himself up.PICSS statistics revealed that security forces conducted seven operations against the militants in the country during September 2019.

In these seven security forces' actions, six suspected militants were killed. Also, one security forces' personnel got killed. Security forces activities in Balochistan during the month was also notable.

Six suspected members of the militant Islamic State (IS) group, including a local commander, were killed in a gun battle with security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Eastern Bypass area in Quetta on 3rd September 2019. This was a big blow to IS in the province which had established its Pakistan chapter back in May 2019 to step up its operations in the country.