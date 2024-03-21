Special Apex Committee Briefs SIFC Initiatives
Published March 21, 2024
The Special Apex Committee on Thursday briefed the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative and major contributions made by it towards the investments, privatization and overall micro-economic stabilisation of the country
Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened the Special Apex Committee meeting here.
The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by former caretaker prime minister Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar, Chief of the Army Staff, members of outgoing and incoming Federal Cabinet and Provincial Chief Ministers besides high level government officials.
The committee admired the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for envisioning and launching the SIFC in June 2023, which has now moved to its formative phase and evolved progressively under the caretaker government.
The committee underscored the need of continuing a consensual approach under SIFC to navigate the myriad of challenges being faced by the country.
The committee also vowed to ensure continuation of policies and take tough decisions in the larger interest of the country by setting correct economic priorities.
The former caretaker prime minister congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Cabinet and Chief Ministers on assuming their responsibilities and wished good luck for dealing with economic challenges and transforming Pakistan as one of the top economies of the world.
The Chief of Army Staff reassured the fullest support of Pakistan Armed Forces to speed up the economic initiatives of the present government besides ensuring the provision of safe, secure and conducive environment to nurture country’s true economic potential.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that SIFC is the way forward under the challenging times and an iron resolve is needed to serve the country like never before.
He urged the Federal Cabinet to join hands, keep political differences aside, and work as a cohesive team to keep the momentum of economic stability. He also thanked the caretaker government for continuation of larger national economic agenda in a befitting manner.
