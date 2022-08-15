Special vehicle squad constituted to conduct raids, discourage inflation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration formed a special vehicle squad to crack down on profiteers to control inflation.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto here on Monday.

He said that no one will be allowed to earn illegal profits.

Similarly, hoarders will be strongly discouraged.

price lists will be released on a weekly basis after consultation with traders and other stakeholders, he hinted.

He also vowed to ensure monitoring of supply change in order to ensure a smooth supply of items in the markets.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the performance of Price Control Magistrates.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Price Control Magistrates to conduct raids to control inflation.