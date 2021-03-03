Sports essential for mental, physical health:Administrator

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Wednesday said that sports activities were essential to maintain mental and physical health and refine hidden capabilities of the youth.

He said this while inaugurating three-day inter-regional sports competition of Government Islmia College Sukkur here.

He said that sports and other extra-curriculum activities flourish the culture of competition among the students and increase the level of passions in the youth.

He congratulated the administration of the college for holding such a healthy competition for their students.