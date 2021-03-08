UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Festival Continued At Bilawal Sports Complex

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Sports festival continued at Bilawal Sports Complex

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Divisional sports Festival continued for the second day at Bilawal Sports Complex during which Sanghar Colleges Team won the ground.

The second day matches played between the teams of schools and colleges of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze were to decide the winner in football, cricket, badminton and other games.

The Sanghar District teams clinched the first position by winning the matches of tug-of-war, throw ball, cricket, table tennis, football and shooting ball while college girl students teams of Shaheed Benazirabad won badminton, long jump and rally race competitions.

The girl students' teams of Sanghar could win the throw ball and 100-meter race only. In ongoing competitions of Divisional Sports Festival, college students' teams of Shaheed Benazirabad succeeded to win badminton, wanjh wati, rally race, jumping and 100-meter race, the teams of District Naushahro Feroze failed to win any match. During the both days events Shaheed Benazirabad won 23 matches, Sanghar teams won 12 while Naushahro Feroze team won just one match.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Sports Martyrs Shaheed Badminton Sanghar Race

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Joint UAE-Bahrain Commit ..

2 hours ago

Ajman University inaugurates COVID-19 testing, vac ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity brings female ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Steel CEO among top CEOs in ME by Forbes

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Al Safeer congress ambassadors honoured ..

3 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses proposed ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.