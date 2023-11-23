Spreading tentacles of Indian Global Terrorist Network to US, Canada alarming: Mushaal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has expressed alarm over the fast-spreading tentacles of the Indian Global Terrorist Network after the US thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatists on American soil, saying that the Indian genocide mongers and death squads became a threat to the world peace

Mushaal, who was also the wife of Kashmir's Revolutionary Liberation Leader Yasin Malik, pressed that the global community must apply pressure tactics on the supremacist Hindutva regime to stop the butchery and genocide of Indian minorities, said a press release.

She vented shock that Indian Global Terrorist Network now expanded across the continents after a long-drawn-out and non-stop spree of target killings in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and within India, which was evident from the coldblooded murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and the recent failed murder plot of another prominent Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Mushaal said Nijjar’s murder in Canada Pannun's planned assassination plot in the US clearly showed that Indian death squads even now directly challenged Ottawa and Washington's sovereignty and national security.

SAPM called upon the world powers and UN bodies should take notice of the worsening human rights violations by the notorious Indian regime, as minority communities in India were facing systematic genocide.

She reminded that the people of the besieged Kashmir valley had been facing Indian state terrorism and genocidal acts for the last seven decades, as the occupied region was converted into the world's largest torture cell and garrison city but the world powers remained oblivious to the continued bloodbath and slaughter of innocent Kashmiris.

Mushaal urged the global community and UN bodies neither to wait for many more bodies to fall at the hands of the Indian death squads nor they should wait for more proof to ascertain India being a terrorist state after proving its involvement in the killing of a prominent Sikh murder in Canada and the failed murder plot of another prominent Sikh leader in the US.

She demanded that it was high time to take unanimous and prompt punitive actions to declare India as a terrorist state and slap the country with harsh diplomatic and economic sanctions without any further delay otherwise the Indian genocide mongers and notorious death squads would kill the Muslim, Sikh, Christian and other minorities in and outside India with impunity.