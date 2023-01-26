UrduPoint.com

SPSC Declares Final Result For Post Of Lecturer Islamic History

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SPSC declares final result for post of Lecturer Islamic History

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has declared the final result of the test and interview conducted for the post of Lecturer Islamic History (BPS-17) in the College education department and found 30 suitable candidates to be appointed against vacant posts.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, SPSC recommended Names of 20 male and 10 female candidates for the above-mentioned posts.

Related Topics

Education Male Post SPSC

Recent Stories

1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch ..

1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch on 26th February: MBRSC

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up program ..

Ministry of Economy to support EGA Ramp-Up programme to foster entrepreneurship ..

41 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to include new publicatio ..

Muslim Council of Elders to include new publications at Cairo International Book ..

41 minutes ago
 DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades ..

DGCX reports 16% growth in total volume of trades in 2022

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scient ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scientific Committee

56 minutes ago
 Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.