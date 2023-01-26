SPSC declares final result for post of Lecturer Islamic History

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has declared the final result of the test and interview conducted for the post of Lecturer Islamic History (BPS-17) in the College education department and found 30 suitable candidates to be appointed against vacant posts.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, SPSC recommended Names of 20 male and 10 female candidates for the above-mentioned posts.