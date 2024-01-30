SSP Malir For Strict Security Measures Amid Election-2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) district Malir Tariq Elahi Mastoi has directed all the officials concerned to make fool-proof security arrangements at highly sensitive polling stations during the general election 2024
He said this while chairing a meeting to discuss the security arrangements for the election to be held on February 08, in a meeting held at the SP office Malir, said a spokesperson on Tuesday.
He directed the DIB In-charge Malir district to prepare and release the contingency plan regarding the polling station immediately. He further directed that all DSPs and SHOs should provide fool proof security arrangements to political gatherings, rallies and processions held in their respective areas.
Tariq Elahi Mastoi said that effective security arrangements be adopted at the polling stations. The polling staff and staffers responsible for transportation of election material on the polling day be also provided full security, he directed.
He directed to establish monitoring office immediately at SSP Malir office and also ensure availability of the staff round-the-clock.
The SSP also directed all the officers to keep in touch on day-to-day basis with the Returning Officers, District Returning Officers and Presiding Officers. SP Malir Shoaib Memon, all DSPs and all SHOs of the district attended the meeting.
