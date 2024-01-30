Open Menu

SSP Malir For Strict Security Measures Amid Election-2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

SSP Malir for strict security measures amid Election-2024

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) district Malir Tariq Elahi Mastoi has directed all the officials concerned to make fool-proof security arrangements at highly sensitive polling stations during the general election 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) district Malir Tariq Elahi Mastoi has directed all the officials concerned to make fool-proof security arrangements at highly sensitive polling stations during the general election 2024.

He said this while chairing a meeting to discuss the security arrangements for the election to be held on February 08, in a meeting held at the SP office Malir, said a spokesperson on Tuesday.

He directed the DIB In-charge Malir district to prepare and release the contingency plan regarding the polling station immediately. He further directed that all DSPs and SHOs should provide fool proof security arrangements to political gatherings, rallies and processions held in their respective areas.

Tariq Elahi Mastoi said that effective security arrangements be adopted at the polling stations. The polling staff and staffers responsible for transportation of election material on the polling day be also provided full security, he directed.

He directed to establish monitoring office immediately at SSP Malir office and also ensure availability of the staff round-the-clock.

The SSP also directed all the officers to keep in touch on day-to-day basis with the Returning Officers, District Returning Officers and Presiding Officers. SP Malir Shoaib Memon, all DSPs and all SHOs of the district attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Police Malir February Dubai Islamic Bank All Election 2018

Recent Stories

General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top es ..

General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top estimates

9 seconds ago
 Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ..

Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at pol ..

11 seconds ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election ..

Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office

12 seconds ago
 Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister

Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister

15 seconds ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convoc ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31

5 minutes ago
 KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria ..

KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023

5 minutes ago
Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kron ..

Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz

6 minutes ago
 Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

6 minutes ago
 Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in S ..

Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad

6 minutes ago
 RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City ..

RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project

6 minutes ago
 PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akr ..

PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari

6 minutes ago
 Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan