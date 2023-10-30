Open Menu

SSP Visits Polling Stations, Reviews Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi on Monday visited various polling stations regarding security arrangements by the Larkana Police in connection with the re-poll of the local government election to be held on November 05, 2023 in Ratodero Tehsil of Larkana District

He visited the proposed nine polling stations established for the re-poll at Wada Bossan, Salhra Machhi and Wasayo Bhutto. SHOs of respective sub-divisions including DSP Ratodero and in-charge DIB Larkana were also accompanied by SSP Larkana.

During the visit, SSP Larkana issued instructions and ordered police officers and officials on duty at the polling stations to maintain law and order.

SSP Larkana reviewed all the arrangements at the polling station and discussed the security issues with the police officers.

A heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order during the re-election, and QRF troops and reserve platoons have also been kept on standby to deal with any untoward situation.

It may be mentioned that due to the death of Member District Council Larkana from Bossan-I in the limits of Police Station Waris Dino Machhi, re-poll is being held in Government Schools/Government Buildings at wada Bossan, Salhra Machhi and Wasayo Bhutto of Taluka Ratodero(Larkana) on November 05, 2023.

