Step Afoot To Address Public Problems In Jaffarabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaffarabad Ms Faryal Farid on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to address problems of public in the area.
She expressed these views while visiting the office of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Dera Allah-Yar. On the occasion of the visit, the officials of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Dera Allahyar welcomed SSP on her arrival at the office of Anjuman-e-Tajiran.
The SSP was accompanied by DSP Circle Dera Allah-Yar Mr Muhammad Dad Khosa and SHO Police Station Dera Allah-Yar Mr Ghulam Qadir Rind.
SSP Jaffarabad Ms Faryal Farid met President of Anjuman Tajiran Shaman Khan Umrani, Chairman Mukhi Kamal Kumar, Vice President Muhammad Anwar Abro, Vice President Abdul Hameed Hanbhi, Deputy General Secretary Harish Kumar Mir Asad Ali Imrani and other officials.
Where the President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Shaman Khan Umrani informed the SSP regarding their problems and other related issues in the area.
On which SSP Jaffarabad Ms Faryal Farid issued orders to solve the problems of Anjuman-e-Tajran soon. Traders Association also assured the SSP that they would full cooperation from their side.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All ports-related issues to be addressed on priority basis: Qaiser Sheikh21 seconds ago
-
Red crescent society distributes buffaloes to flood affectees families24 seconds ago
-
Ramzan: Residents laud govt for seamless distribution of subsidized edibles30 seconds ago
-
ACP to establish 'Computer Institute'33 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction engineering university site39 seconds ago
-
Sanitation drive reviewed10 minutes ago
-
Food and drinks business man follow the rules of safety D.G Food Authority10 minutes ago
-
PHA to distribute free plants on ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’10 minutes ago
-
74 arrested, 103 cases registered over profiteering10 minutes ago
-
MNA Khan Muhammad condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan11 minutes ago
-
6,000 adulterated milk destroyed11 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramzan Bazaar20 minutes ago