Open Menu

Step Afoot To Address Public Problems In Jaffarabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Step afoot to address public problems in Jaffarabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaffarabad Ms Faryal Farid on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to address problems of public in the area.

She expressed these views while visiting the office of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Dera Allah-Yar. On the occasion of the visit, the officials of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Dera Allahyar welcomed SSP on her arrival at the office of Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

The SSP was accompanied by DSP Circle Dera Allah-Yar Mr Muhammad Dad Khosa and SHO Police Station Dera Allah-Yar Mr Ghulam Qadir Rind.

SSP Jaffarabad Ms Faryal Farid met President of Anjuman Tajiran Shaman Khan Umrani, Chairman Mukhi Kamal Kumar, Vice President Muhammad Anwar Abro, Vice President Abdul Hameed Hanbhi, Deputy General Secretary Harish Kumar Mir Asad Ali Imrani and other officials.

Where the President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Shaman Khan Umrani informed the SSP regarding their problems and other related issues in the area.

On which SSP Jaffarabad Ms Faryal Farid issued orders to solve the problems of Anjuman-e-Tajran soon. Traders Association also assured the SSP that they would full cooperation from their side.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Circle Asad Ali Anjuman From

Recent Stories

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

57 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

3 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

4 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

4 hours ago
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

8 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan