Step afoot to address public problems in Jaffarabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaffarabad Ms Faryal Farid on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to address problems of public in the area.

She expressed these views while visiting the office of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Dera Allah-Yar. On the occasion of the visit, the officials of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Dera Allahyar welcomed SSP on her arrival at the office of Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

The SSP was accompanied by DSP Circle Dera Allah-Yar Mr Muhammad Dad Khosa and SHO Police Station Dera Allah-Yar Mr Ghulam Qadir Rind.

SSP Jaffarabad Ms Faryal Farid met President of Anjuman Tajiran Shaman Khan Umrani, Chairman Mukhi Kamal Kumar, Vice President Muhammad Anwar Abro, Vice President Abdul Hameed Hanbhi, Deputy General Secretary Harish Kumar Mir Asad Ali Imrani and other officials.

Where the President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Shaman Khan Umrani informed the SSP regarding their problems and other related issues in the area.

On which SSP Jaffarabad Ms Faryal Farid issued orders to solve the problems of Anjuman-e-Tajran soon. Traders Association also assured the SSP that they would full cooperation from their side.