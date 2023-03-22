UrduPoint.com

Steps Afoot To Address Public Issues At Their Doorsteps: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that practical measures were being taken to address public problems in respective areas of the province, He expressed these views while addressing various tribal elders, political leaders, businessmen and government officials at Pishin Rest House during a one-day visit to District Pishin

Earlier, on the occasion of Governor Balochistan's visit to Pishin, the district administration gave a briefing on the law and order situation.

Despite this, the Governor held an open court in district Pishin and listened carefully to the political, tribal and businessmen of different areas of Pishin.

He also issued orders on the spot to solve the problems faced by the people in Khuli Kehchari.

Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar said that he would give priority to collective projects to relieve people from basic problems while fully believing in transparency.

The public should also come forward and fully support the implementation of government projects in terms of quality and quantity so that all development schemes could not only be completed on time but can also benefit from it properly, he added.

He said that we believed in the welfare of poor people. Practical efforts were being made to address the basic problems of the people at their doorsteps.

He said that it would help to directly negotiate with the people, convey them to the relevant authorities and solve them.

On this occasion, all responsible officers of the district administration including Commissioner Quetta Suhailur Rahman were also present.

