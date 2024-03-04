Steps for ‘Punjab Culture Day’ reviewed

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed finalizing arrangements to celebrate ‘Punjab Culture Day’ on March 9

She issued the directions while chairing a meeting on Monday in which arrangements for observing ‘Punjab Culture Day’ were reviewed.

She urged organizing mega events at the district level by including students of schools and colleges to mark the day. The commissioner also directed for making arrangements for a Kabaddi match.

She also issued necessary instructions to the Director Arts Council for taking measures to celebrate the day.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi and other officers were also present in the meeting.