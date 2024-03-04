Open Menu

Steps For ‘Punjab Culture Day’ Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Steps for ‘Punjab Culture Day’ reviewed

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed finalizing arrangements to celebrate ‘Punjab Culture Day’ on March 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed finalizing arrangements to celebrate ‘Punjab Culture Day’ on March 9.

She issued the directions while chairing a meeting on Monday in which arrangements for observing ‘Punjab Culture Day’ were reviewed.

She urged organizing mega events at the district level by including students of schools and colleges to mark the day. The commissioner also directed for making arrangements for a Kabaddi match.

She also issued necessary instructions to the Director Arts Council for taking measures to celebrate the day.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Kabaddi March

Recent Stories

DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

8 minutes ago
 SAI extends registration deadline for spring semes ..

SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24

8 minutes ago
 Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after format ..

Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor

8 minutes ago
 Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP ..

Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly

15 minutes ago
 Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France sta ..

Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote

13 minutes ago
 Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ..

Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy

13 minutes ago
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits ..

Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University

13 minutes ago
 140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

13 minutes ago
 Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

29 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

29 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

29 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan