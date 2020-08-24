UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:11 PM

Strengthening of business ties between Pakistan, China, a foremost priority: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that Pakistan accorded great importance to strengthening its relations with China as both countries had shared destiny

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that Pakistan accorded great importance to strengthening its relations with China as both countries had shared destiny.

He further said that strengthening of business-to-business ties of the people of the two countries, was a foremost priority.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of 10 leading Chinese companies, undertaking business ventures in vital sectors including energy, communications, agriculture, science and technology, financial sector and industry, that called on him, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The delegation comprised representative of Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China), China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), China Gezhouba (Group) Pakistan, China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Company Ltd, China Railway Group Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Machinery Engineering Corporation and China Mobile Pakistan Limited.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Javed Afridi, CEO Haier were also present. Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Advisor Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razaq Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa also attended the meeting.

The prime minister assured the Chinese investors that his government would accord highest priority to provision of every possible facilitation to the Chinese investors.

He also asked the Chinese business houses to establish their regional offices in Pakistan.

The Chinese investors thanked the prime minister for his personal interest in facilitating Chinese investors and business community in Pakistan.

The participants expressed satisfaction over the business-friendly policies of the present government, especially in improving 'ease of doing business'.

They reaffirmed commitment to further expand their investments and explore more business opportunities in various sectors of the economy.

"Various reforms introduced at policy and implementation level have enhanced confidence ofthe Chinese business community and Pakistan is being looked upon as a major partner in development in the post COVID-19 environment", Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, on theoccasion, said.

