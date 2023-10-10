Strong academia-industry linkages imperative to disseminate modern technology among farming community: Dr Iqrar

Strong academia-industry linkages were imperative to disseminate modern technology and mechanization among the farming community that would help ensure food security in the country, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Strong academia-industry linkages were imperative to disseminate modern technology and mechanization among the farming community that would help ensure food security in the country, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He was talking to Head of Finance Development Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Amer Aziz and Development Finance Solutions Head Muhammad Imran during a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that UAF had developed more than sixty products for commercialization and efforts were being made to reach out to the common farmer with strong academia-industry linkages in addition to strengthen outreach programs.

He said that UAF had been declared Agri-Tech Park by the Special Technology Zone Authority that will gear up the efforts to put the country's agriculture on a scientific basis.

He said that with the help of promotion of the technology, they can ensure food security in the country.

Head of Finance Development HBL Amer Aziz said that they had to strengthen academia-industry linkage in order to bring the latest technology to the fields for improving per acre productivity that will ultimately better the economic condition of the farming community.

He said that the farmers were reluctant to adopt the latest techniques due to limited resources and lack of information for which all relevant departments, experts and industry had to make joint efforts.

He said that HBL intended to establish a network with UAF so that a new chapter of agricultural development would be opened.

Dean Faculty of Agri Engineering Dr. Muhammad Azam, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Director Water Management Research Center Dr. Nadeem Akbar, Chairman Agronomy Dr Abdul Khaliq, Director Farms Dr. Safdar Ali, Principal Community College Dr. Anjum Zia, Research Officer Ahmad Waqas and others were also present in the meeting.