Study workshop on language of Sindhi text books held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :A study workshop on the language of Sindhi Textbooks was organized by Sindhi Language Authority here on Saturday in Dr. Baloch hall.

The ceremony was attended by Idrees Jatoi, Dr. Altaf Hussain Jokhyo, Dr. Makhmoor Bukhari, Dr. Fayaz Latif, Dr. Abdul Waheed Kalwar, Aziz Kingraani, Aziz Gopang, Zakia Mukhtiar, Zohra Channa Sajid Chandio and other eminent Sindhi writers and experts.

ChaIrman SLA Dr. Ishaque Samjejo welcomed guests and said that Sindhi Language Authority was taking efforts to improve the quality of textbooks.

He said that the material included in textbooks was more important than other printed material.

He said that textbooks were being published after rectification from experts, however, so many mistakes were being pointed out in any part of books, particularly in language matters.

Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ehsan Danish expressed gratitude to the guests and communicated ongoing work by presenting the background of the last study session.

He said that this workshop consists of two days and five different groups were formed for five classes of Primary which will review previous work then every group will submit its recommendations.