Open Menu

Study Workshop On Language Of Sindhi Text Books Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Study workshop on language of Sindhi text books held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :A study workshop on the language of Sindhi Textbooks was organized by Sindhi Language Authority here on Saturday in Dr. Baloch hall.

The ceremony was attended by Idrees Jatoi, Dr. Altaf Hussain Jokhyo, Dr. Makhmoor Bukhari, Dr. Fayaz Latif, Dr. Abdul Waheed Kalwar, Aziz Kingraani, Aziz Gopang, Zakia Mukhtiar, Zohra Channa Sajid Chandio and other eminent Sindhi writers and experts.

ChaIrman SLA Dr. Ishaque Samjejo welcomed guests and said that Sindhi Language Authority was taking efforts to improve the quality of textbooks.

He said that the material included in textbooks was more important than other printed material.

He said that textbooks were being published after rectification from experts, however, so many mistakes were being pointed out in any part of books, particularly in language matters.

Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ehsan Danish expressed gratitude to the guests and communicated ongoing work by presenting the background of the last study session.

He said that this workshop consists of two days and five different groups were formed for five classes of Primary which will review previous work then every group will submit its recommendations.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Jatoi From

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

2 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

4 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

5 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

5 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

5 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

6 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

7 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

7 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan